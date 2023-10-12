Cowboys will put Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is headed to injured reserve.

Vander Esch injured his neck in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and head coach Mike McCarthy said the move was a possibility earlier this week. On Thursday, McCarthy said that Vander Esch will be placed on the list.

Vander Esch has dealt with other neck injuries during his career and McCarthy said that the team’s hope is that he will be able to return from injured reserve before the end of the season.

The Cowboys worked out linebackers on Wednesday and McCarthy confirmed that the team will be adding former Titans first-round pick Rashaan Evans to the roster. Neither move has been officially announced, but it seems likely that will be happening in the near future.