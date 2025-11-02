 Skip navigation
Currently, one pump is OK — two are not

  
Published November 2, 2025 03:29 PM

The Hingle McCringleberry rule does not apply in the NFL.

Last week, the Patriots had a group one-pump celebration after a touchdown by receiver Stefon Diggs. No flags were thrown. On Saturday, no fines were issued.

On Sunday, Panthers running back Rico Dowdle scored a touchdown, assumed the Hingle McCringleberry position, and executed two pumps. He was flagged. And the Panthers missed the ensuing 48-yard extra-point try.

Next Saturday, the Week 9 fines will be announced. We’ll see whether the league essentially confirms that one pump is fine, two is not, and three are out of the question. Both for NFL players and for Hingle McCringleberry.