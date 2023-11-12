Curtis Samuel, Andrew Wylie active for Commanders-Seahawks

Curtis Samuel will officially be on the field on Sunday for Washington’s matchup with Seattle.

The Commanders receiver is active for the contest after he was questionable with a toe injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Samuel has 35 catches for 332 yards with two touchdowns in eight games this season.

Commanders offensive lineman Andrew Wylie was added to the injury report with an illness but is also active.

For Seattle, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, running back DeeJay Dallas, and tight end Colby Parkinson are all active after they were listed as questionable.

Washington’s inactives are cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, guard Julian Good-Jones, tight end Curtis Hodges, tight end Cole Turner, and receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Seattle’s inactives are receiver Dee Eskridge, running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, guard Anthony Bradford, offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, and defensive end Myles Adams.