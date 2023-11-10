Curtis Samuel questionable for Commanders

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel may be back in the lineup for the Commanders on Sunday.

Samuel did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots because of a toe injury, but he has been able to practice on a limited basis this week. The team listed him as questionable to play against the Seahawks and we’ll get some hint about which way things will go if Samuel makes the trip to Seattle with the team on Saturday.

Last week’s game is the only one Samuel has missed this season. He had 35 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns in the first eight weeks of the season.

The Commanders did not issue any other injury designations for this weekend.