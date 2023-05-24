 Skip navigation
D.J. Fluker works out for the Eagles

  
Published May 24, 2023 08:05 AM

It’s been a while since offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has played in an NFL game, but he’s not ready to throw in the towel on his career.

According to multiple reports, Fluker is working out for the Eagles on Wednesday.

Fluker was a Chargers first-round pick in 2013 and he went on to play for the Giants, Seahawks, and Ravens through the 2020 season. He had stints with the Dolphins, Raiders, and Jaguars in 2021, but never appeared in any regular season games.

Fluker played 108 games and made 96 starts. Those starts came at tackle and guard, so he’d give the Eagles an experienced and versatile backup option if he shows enough to earn a contract with the team.