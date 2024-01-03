D.J. Humphries tore his ACL in Week 17

Veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries won’t be in the Cardinals lineup for their season finale against the Seahawks.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday that Humphries tore his left ACL during last Sunday’s 35-31 win over the Eagles. Humphries will miss Week 18 and now faces an extended rehab that could run into the 2024 season.

“It’s a blow for anybody,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “For us as a team, he’s a captain, one of our premier players, It’s a part of the sport that is really hard. You guys know how I feel about the players and what they put into this, the sacrifices they make. Him being who he is, it’s tough to swallow.”

Humphries has started all 99 regular season and playoff games he’s played for the Cardinals since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. Kelvin Beachum will take his place against Seattle this weekend.