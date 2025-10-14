 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

D.J. Moore got good news on medical evaluation, Bears consider him day-to-day

  
Published October 14, 2025 04:02 PM

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was hospitalized after Monday night’s game in Washington for what the team termed “precautionary medical attention,” but the news is good today.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said today on ESPN 1000 that Moore is doing well.

“It was precautionary. I think we got some good news on that. He should be coming back today, here, and I think he’ll be day-to-day going forward. It was a groin deal that he was dealing with and I think we’re going to be OK,” Johnson said.

Moore caught three passes for 42 yards against the Commanders and played the entire game, and there was no indication that he was injured until the Bears announced after the game that he wouldn’t be making the team flight home to Chicago.

The 28-year-old Moore is second on the Bears with 19 catches for 215 yards this season.