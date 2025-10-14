D.J. Moore got good news on medical evaluation, Bears consider him day-to-day

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was hospitalized after Monday night’s game in Washington for what the team termed “precautionary medical attention,” but the news is good today.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said today on ESPN 1000 that Moore is doing well.

“It was precautionary. I think we got some good news on that. He should be coming back today, here, and I think he’ll be day-to-day going forward. It was a groin deal that he was dealing with and I think we’re going to be OK,” Johnson said.

Moore caught three passes for 42 yards against the Commanders and played the entire game, and there was no indication that he was injured until the Bears announced after the game that he wouldn’t be making the team flight home to Chicago.

The 28-year-old Moore is second on the Bears with 19 catches for 215 yards this season.