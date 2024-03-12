Dak Prescott acknowledges “consensual actions” with person who is alleged extorting him

Of the 137 items posted at PFT on Monday, the first day of the 2024 legal tampering period, the most-trafficked article had nothing to do with free agency.

The top story related to the decision of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to file a lawsuit against a woman who has accused him of sexual assault, along with her lawyers.

During a Tuesday morning visit with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, a question was asked as to whether Dak admits that there was a relationship with the accuser. Further review of the legal filing reflects an acknowledgment by Prescott that, yes, he knew the accuser and that “consensual actions” occurred.

“At the time of the alleged assault, Mr. Prescott was single, and in fact, the timeline of events and [the accuser’s] actions in the seven years since the alleged assault are consistent with being involved with only consensual actions with Mr. Prescott,” the complaint alleges. (Emphasis added.) “The fact that Mr. Prescott did not hear a single negative thing about this supposed interaction from nearly a decade ago is truly telling of Defendants’ motives.”

Another question surfaced regarding whether the applicable statute(s) of limitations would block a lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault from February 2017. The lawsuit suggests that it would be too late for the accuser to sue.

“After receiving the aforementioned correspondence, counsel for Mr. Prescott reached out to confer with Defendant Shores’s counsel to confer on the matter, as surely she would not so blatantly attempt to extort a highly successful NFL quarterback at the height of his career,” the lawsuit contends. “But [the lawyers representing the accuser] confirmed their motives when they confirmed on a phone call that (1) all civil causes of action have expired, and (2) the sole reason for their demand of one hundred million dollars from Mr. Prescott was to forego criminal charges and for not making the alleged ‘assault’ public.” (Emphasis added.)

The case will now proceed. The accuser can, if she wants, file a sexual assault lawsuit as a counterclaim to the original lawsuit. The first line of defense apparently will be that it’s too late for any such claims to be made. The next argument would be that the allegations are fabricated.