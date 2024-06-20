Dak Prescott attends Tight End U, calls tight ends “a quarterback’s best friend”

Many of the NFL’s best tight ends are in Nashville this week for Tight End U, an annual event in which players train together and share their thoughts about how to play the position at an elite level.

Also there is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been throwing to the tight ends and addressed the group to tell them how important they are to any quarterback.

“Tight ends, you got to know the offense, every part of it,” Prescott said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I would say, I challenge you: you’ve got the run game, pass protections, all that. The next step is truly knowing what your quarterback is thinking when he’s throwing you the ball, because you guys are a quarterback’s best friend. When we’ve got to throw a ball across the middle to take advantage of our matchups on the outside, if we’re not on the same page as you, we don’t have a shot.”

Also in attendance are Cowboys tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.