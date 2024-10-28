Dak Prescott blames himself for “boneheaded” interception

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott blamed his own two interceptions for his team’s loss to the 49ers on Sunday night.

Asked what he has to do better, Prescott answered, “Not turn the ball over, period.”

Prescott said a great leaping interception by San Francisco’s Ji’Ayir Brown never should have happened and Prescott should have thrown it away if he couldn’t get it to receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I don’t have to be perfect, but I damn sure can’t be having the turnovers,” Prescott said. “I’ve just got to eat that, take that sack. The second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I feel like I’ve had. Trying to make a play, too much confidence in myself right there. Should’ve just thrown it away. Wish I would’ve put more heat on it so it would’ve been to CeeDee or out of bounds. That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there, you look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind on the turnover battle, and that’s on me. We can’t have that if we’re playing to win games, and I’ve got to clean that up. Period.”

Prescott now has eight interceptions through seven games this season and is on pace to set a new career-high with 19 interceptions this season. Prescott is right, he has to clean that up.