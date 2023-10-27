Dak Prescott: Criticism will come whether you bitch about it or not

On his podcast last week, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said that he is “tired of people trashing my quarterback” and shared his view that Dak Prescott is held to a different standard than other quarterbacks around the league.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared similar sentiments, but Prescott didn’t get a chance to weigh in on the matter because the team was on a bye. Prescott and the Cowboys are back at work this week and the quarterback was asked about what Parsons had to say.

Prescott admitted it’s “getting old,” but that he’s “the most critical of myself” and that what outside voices have to say “doesn’t really matter” because nothing is going to quiet them down.

“It’s hard to miss,” Prescott said. “I try to miss a lot of it. But it’s hard to miss. He’s got the platform. Obviously appreciate it as a teammate when you know another teammate is sticking up for you, but in the sense of I guess comparing my position or us to other teams, I’ve been in this organization eight years, whether you bitch about it or not, it’s not going to stop. That’s just how it goes. To me, it’s fun. Because when things go our way and we win this thing, it’s going to make it all that much sweeter. Say what you want, we get to go out there and we get to do it. He can talk all he wants. That’s Micah.”

Quarterbacks are under more scrutiny than players at any other position for every team in the NFL, but few teams garner as much attention as the Cowboys do on a national level. That puts more of a spotlight on Prescott and, fair or not, he’s been in the job long enough to understand what comes with the territory.