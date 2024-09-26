Dak Prescott going for his 13th consecutive win over the Giants

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s first career start was a loss to the Giants. Later in his rookie year, Prescott lost to the Giants again.

He hasn’t lost to the Giants since.

Prescott has won his last 12 games against the Giants, and if the Cowboys beat the Giants again to make it 13 in a row, he’ll join a small group in NFL history.

Only three quarterbacks have ever won 13 or more consecutive games against the same opponent: Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese won 17 consecutive starts against the Bills from 1968 to 1979, 49ers quarterback Steve Young won 13 consecutive starts against the Rams from 1987 to 1998, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won 13 consecutive starts against the Bills from 2003 to 2010.

At 31 years old and with a new contract tying him to the Cowboys, Prescott should be playing the Giants twice a year for many seasons to come. He probably can’t catch up to Brady’s all-time NFL record of 33 wins against the Bills, but Prescott’s record against the Giants is a rare feat.