Dak Prescott has been with his current team longer than any other NFL quarterback

  
Published April 26, 2023 02:15 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys’ top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

Seven years ago, the Cowboys selected Dak Prescott in the 2016 NFL draft. Seven years later, Prescott is the only quarterback remaining in the NFL who has been with his team since 2016.

The trade of Aaron Rodgers from the Packers to the Jets (and Derek Carr’s departure from the Raiders for the Saints earlier this offseason) mean that Prescott now has the longest tenure with his team of any quarterback in the NFL.

Although 2016 was only seven years ago, looking at the starting quarterbacks from that season shows how much can change in such a short period of time. In 2016 Colin Kaepernick was the starter for the 49ers, Sam Bradford was the starter for the Vikings and Carson Palmer was the starter for the Cardinals. Carson Wentz and Jared Goff were rookie starters for the Eagles and Rams.

Things change fast in the NFL. If you like your favorite team’s quarterback, savor him. He’s very likely to be gone by 2030.