Dak Prescott: I want to win a championship for my personal being, my sanity

Dak Prescott is entering his 10th season. He still is looking for his first Super Bowl title.

The Cowboys quarterback has a 2-5 postseason record and has never advanced past the divisional round despite being the No. 1 seed in 2016. The franchise won its last championship in 1995.

Winning a championship is personal for Prescott.

“I want to win a championship,” Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The legacy, whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy or if it’s for this team. It’s for my personal being, for my sanity. The legacy will take care of itself.”

In his nine seasons, Prescott is close to career franchise records for passing yards (2,746 away) and passing touchdowns (35 away). He has become the face of the franchise, and the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Prescott has done a lot and not enough at the same time.

“It’s hard to be reflective,” Prescott said. “I think you have to, especially with how [his 10 seasons] have been. Some being injured; some getting to knocking on the door and not finishing it. What it does really is just makes you grateful for the opportunity. Every day you get to walk into this building, you’re healthy. Every day you get to approach your teammates. You get to approach this game that you love.”

Prescott is returning from a torn right hamstring, which ended his 2024 season in Week 9.