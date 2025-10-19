 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott looks to beat the Commanders, again

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:58 PM

Why are the Cowboys favored by 1.5 points over the Commanders? History is firmly on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s side.

He’s 11-2 for his career against the Commanders, including 6-0 at home. He has 27 touchdown passes and five interceptions in his 13 Washington games. At home, he has a perfect 17 touchdown passes against no interceptions.

Against the NFC East, Prescott is 20-2 at home, the highest winning percentage since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, with a minimum of 10 starts. He has won 17 straight home division games — one short of tying Brett Favre for the second longest streak since 1970. (Tom Brady has the record, with 20.)

Helping Prescott’s effort today will be receiver George Pickens, who already has a career-high six touchdown catches this year. The last Cowboys player with seven touchdown receptions through the first seven games of a season was receiver Lance Rentzel, in 1969.