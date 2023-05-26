 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: Michael Gallup’s back to himself, will be better this season

  
Published May 26, 2023 11:00 AM

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup said recently that he “just feels different ” this year than he did while returning from a torn ACL in 2022 and that he’s feeling “springy” as he goes through the team’s offseason program.

The change in circumstances has been noted by Gallup’s quarterback as well. Dak Prescott said this week that he sees Gallup moving back toward the form he had before he injured his knee during the 2021 season.

“Just for him to get into this offseason, get his body right and now just starting to come back into who Michael Gallup is and feel himself, I think what you just saw is a couple of plays right there of doing that consecutively,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “But that’s a guy that I’ve got a lot of trust in. I know who he is, and more importantly, how he works and comes to work each and every day to get better. He’s getting his feet under him and he’s going to be better.”

The Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks this offseason and there’s high hopes that the trio of Cooks, Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb can help boost the offense to a higher level than it reached in 2022. Health will be a big part of that, so things are on the right track with Gallup.