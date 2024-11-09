Dak Prescott planning to undergo season-ending hamstring surgery

In all likelihood, Dak Prescott has played his last snap in 2024.

According to multiple reports, Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery to correct his partially torn hamstring.

Prescott is set to visit an additional specialist on Monday for one final opinion. But the Cowboys team doctors believe Prescott needs the surgery, which would have about a four-month recovery time.

Prescott suffered the injury during last week’s loss to the Falcons. The Cowboys were already planning to put Prescott on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four weeks.

After agreeing to a record contract extension just before the start of the regular season, Prescott has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024.

The 3-5 Cowboys are set to start Cooper Rush in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.