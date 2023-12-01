Dak Prescott quiets his critics: I have the pen; I have the paper; and I am the one writing

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said after a redemption game to open last season that “they wrote me off; I ain’t wrote back, though.” The opposing quarterback on Thursday Night Football, Dak Prescott, rewrote Smith’s famous line.

Prescott said he is writing his own story this season.

The Cowboys quarterback, who already was named NFC offensive player of the month, put together another big game before the calendar turned to December. He completed 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-35 victory over the Seahawks.

In five November games, Prescott completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 1,597 yards with 16 touchdowns and one interception.

His name is in the MVP race for the first time since his rookie year of 2016, and with a NFC East title, Prescott will have a good chance to win the award.

He has silenced his critics, some of whom were ready for the Cowboys to move on from him after last season’s league-leading 15 interceptions. True to his character, though, Prescott said he doesn’t feel vindication of any sort after the season he’s having.

“There is no difference when they are hating me and calling for me and my position,” Prescott said. “I am super blessed, and I think about that each and every day. When I wake up, I am grateful for that opportunity to do that. I understand that no one’s opinion defines me and that is the great part about life. That’s the great opportunity that we have, that people can say whatever they want.

“I have the pen; I have the paper; and I am the one writing. Because I am playing as well as I am now, it doesn’t mean I am going to stop or listen to them now. I appreciate them, but I don’t care about their opinions right now anymore than I did when they were calling for my spot. As I said, I am blessed, this last year has been a reflection of that. A lot of great things have happened in my life and are going to continue to happen in my life because of my mindset and where I put the value of life.”

Prescott will get a chance to write another chapter next week in a Sunday night game against the Eagles. The winner of that game could end up with its quarterback as the league MVP.

“We have to stay focused on running our own race and understand that we will get these guys again,” Prescott said. “This probably won’t be the last time that we get them this season. At the end of the day, it’s about continuing to strive and continuing to get better. We know that getting this win next week and continuing this home winning streak is more important than anything. But it doesn’t mean that we won’t see them again. Whether it’s here or there, it really doesn’t matter. It’s two great teams, division rivals, and to get to where we both want to go, we are probably going to have to see one another again.”