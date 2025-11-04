 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott rolled his ankle, but says it’s “fine”

  
Published November 4, 2025 10:00 AM

Dak Prescott got hit by Cardinals edge rusher Calais Campbell late in the first half Monday night. It had the Cowboys quarterback walking with a slight limp as he left for the locker room at halftime.

Prescott, though, played the entire second half and appeared no worse for wear, even running three times for 25 yards.

“I’m fine,” Prescott said after the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. “A little ankle roll at the end of the first half, but that’s fine going into a bye week. It will be more than great. I finished the game and I was fine on it, so it’s not even anything to have concerns about. With the extra time, I’m fine. Body’s great.”

The body might be great. The record is not.

The Cowboys are 3-5-1 heading into their off week.

As Prescott said, it’s now or never for the Cowboys to get hot.