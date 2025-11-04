Dak Prescott rolled his ankle, but says it’s “fine”

Dak Prescott got hit by Cardinals edge rusher Calais Campbell late in the first half Monday night. It had the Cowboys quarterback walking with a slight limp as he left for the locker room at halftime.

Prescott, though, played the entire second half and appeared no worse for wear, even running three times for 25 yards.

“I’m fine,” Prescott said after the 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. “A little ankle roll at the end of the first half, but that’s fine going into a bye week. It will be more than great. I finished the game and I was fine on it, so it’s not even anything to have concerns about. With the extra time, I’m fine. Body’s great.”

The body might be great. The record is not.

The Cowboys are 3-5-1 heading into their off week.

As Prescott said, it’s now or never for the Cowboys to get hot.