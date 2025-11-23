Dak Prescott sets team passing yards record

Dak Prescott set the Cowboys’ record for career passing yards with a 9-yard completion to George Pickens in the third quarter.

Prescott entered Sunday’s game needing 160 yards to set the record, and he tied Tony Romo’s record with a 1-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens at the end of the first half.

Romo, Prescott’s predecessor, had 34,183 passing yards in his career.

Prescott also holds team records for career completion percentage, career completions and career passer rating. He ranks second in passing yards, attempts and passing touchdowns and is third in total wins.

Troy Aikman is the all-time leader in attempts (4,715) and wins (94), and Romo ranks first in passing touchdowns (247).

The Cowboys forced a three-and-out by the Eagles, who still lead 21-7.