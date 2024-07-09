Dak Prescott: The money will take care of itself, as it always has

Entering the final year of his contract, Dak Prescott once again has the Cowboys over a proverbial barrel and could become the first quarterback to reach $60 million per year on his next deal.

But with training camp beginning soon, Prescott said at his youth football camp on Tuesday that his focus is on the field.

“There’s been conversations back and forth,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “But for the most part, for me, as y’all know, I’ve been letting my agent do that — especially as we get right here into training camp. Day 1 of training camp, my mind flips to just, obviously, helping my team and just doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure that I’m my best and everyone around me is their best.

“The money and all that will take care of itself, as it always has.”

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with Dallas in March 2021. The deal included no-trade and no-tag clauses. Without an extension, the quarterback is set to have a $55 million cap hit in 2024.