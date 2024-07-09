 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: There’s “absolutely nothing” wrong with my ankle

  
Published July 9, 2024 11:33 AM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott created some offseason headlines when he was photographed on vacation with a walking boot.

But at his youth football camp on Tuesday, Prescott continued to insist that there’s no cause for concern.

“Yeah, I’m great. Honestly, I’m getting older,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It’s the same ankle, right, that I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four years ago. So, a couple of hard days of training and you get a little sore. And you’re going on a fishing trip and you want to protect it and make sure things don’t get worse.

“Literally, it’s absolutely nothing. People are reaching — trying to make things that they aren’t. I’m getting older, have to take care of my body, have to be smart. And if I can take precautions in lessening something by putting on a boot, I’m going to do it. So, sorry that it caused such a whirlwind.”

Prescott, who turns 31 in 20 days, started all 17 games for the Cowboys last year. He finished the year with a 70 percent completion rate, 4,516 passing yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

He’s currently entering the last year of his contract with Dallas.