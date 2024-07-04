Report: Dak Prescott in walking boot due to foot sprain

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s lack of a contract extension has been a talking point throughout the offseason, but it won’t be the only thing people are monitoring as the Cowboys head into training camp later this month.

A photo of showing Prescott walking with a boot on his right foot while in Cabo San Lucas was posted to social media on Wednesday. On Thursday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Prescott is wearing the boot because of a foot sprain.

It’s not clear when Prescott suffered the injury and the report indicates that it is not considered to be a serious issue. Prescott fractured his right ankle five games into the 2020 season and missed one game in 2021 with a right calf injury, but had no known issues during the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California on July 25 and Prescott’s status will be one of the things to watch when the team takes the field.