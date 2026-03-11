Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to push back void date on his contract

Free agency officially began on Wednesday. Dallas Goedert, though, remains a member of the Eagles.

The team and the tight end agreed to push back the void date on Goedert’s contract from midnight Tuesday to Friday, Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports. The procedural move gives the sides more time to work out a contract.

It also prevented $20.5 million in dead money for 2026 from hitting the Eagles’ books.

Goedert wants to finish his career in Philadelphia after spending his first eight seasons with the Eagles, who made him a second-round pick in 2018.

Goedert, 31, has 409 receptions for 4,676 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career.