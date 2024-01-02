Dallas Turner will enter the 2024 NFL Draft

Alabama’s season came to an end with Monday’s overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl and linebacker Dallas Turner said it was also the final game of his college career.

Turner notched his final sack as a member of the Crimson Tide during the 27-20 loss and the junior told Alex Scarborough of ESPN in the postgame locker room that he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I’m gone,” Turner said. “Ain’t no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Turner had 53 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season and he had 22.5 sacks over his three seasons at the SEC school. He is widely projected to be a first-round pick come April.