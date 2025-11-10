 Skip navigation
Dalton Kincaid is week-to-week with a hamstring injury

  
Published November 10, 2025 04:34 PM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott lamented the team’s injury issues after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and he offered an update on a couple of additions to the list from that contest.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid left with a hamstring injury and McDermott said in his Monday media availability that Kincaid is considered week-to-week. That leaves him at risk to miss the Bills’ Week 11 game agains the Buccaneers.

Defensive end Landon Jackson hurt his knee against Miami and McDermott said that he will miss at least the Bucs game before he’ll be able to return.

There was some more positive news as well. Defensive tackle T.J. Sanders will return to practice this week as he starts the process of coming off of injured reserve. He will have a three-week window to practice and can be activated at any point in that term.