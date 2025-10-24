Dalton Kincaid, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard questionable for Week 8 vs. Panthers

The Bills may have one of their key offensive weapons back as they return from their bye.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Friday press conference that tight end Dalton Kincaid is one of a few questionable players for the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Panthers.

Kincaid has been sidelined with an oblique injury. He missed the Week 6 loss to the Falcons before Buffalo’s Week 7 bye. He leads the team with 287 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) are also questionable for Week 8 after being limited in practice all week.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (ribs) will be off the injury report and is set to play.

Safety Taylor Rapp (knee), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) have all been ruled out. Rapp is going to be placed on injured reserve.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston may come off of injured reserve this weekend, but McDermott noted the team has not yet decided. The No. 30 overall pick of this year’s draft, Hairston has been sidelined by a knee injury and has not yet made his professional debut.