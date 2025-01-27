 Skip navigation
Dalton Kincaid on dropped pass: I’ll grow from this, but it’s going to hurt a lot

  
Published January 27, 2025 05:44 AM

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were in desperation mode, facing fourth-and-5 at their own 47-yard line. Josh Allen dropped back to pass, the Chiefs’ pass rush closed in, and Allen somehow found tight end Dalton Kincaid with a desperation heave. And Kincaid dropped it.

It was a spectacular play from Allen, and a devastating drop by Kincaid, who said after the game that all he can do is try to get better.

“Josh got the ball off. He was pressured, and it was hanging up there and I just wasn’t able to catch it,” Kincaid said, via Syracuse.com. “Right now it obviously hurts a lot, and it’s going to linger for a while, but eventually you’ve got to move on. And hopefully you grow from this, and I believe that will be the case, but for the time being, it’s going to hurt a lot.”

If Kincaid had caught the pass, the Bills already would have been in range to attempt a long game-tying field goal, and they might have marched down the field for a game-winning touchdown. Instead the Chiefs took over, ran out the clock, and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Multiple Bills players said after the game that it was a team loss and shouldn’t be put on Kincaid. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team remains confident in Kincaid going forward.

“I love Dalton Kincaid and sometimes those just don’t work out. He makes more of those than he misses and he’ll make the next one,” McDermott said.

It was a devastating drop, one that won’t be easy for the Bills or Kincaid to forget. A chance at getting to the Super Bowl slipped through his arms.