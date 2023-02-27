Dalton Kincaid won’t do drills at Combine

Dalton Kincaid won’t be joining other tight end prospects in doing drills doing the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kincaid will not be doing on-field work, but will meet with teams this week. Kincaid suffered a small fracture in his back during Utah’s final regular season game. He played in the Pac-12 title game, but did not play in the Rose Bowl.

Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns for the Utes in 2022. That production has him among the top prospects at his position along with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, and Georgia’s Darnell Washington.

Garafolo adds that Kincaid is expected to be full cleared soon, so teams should be able to get a look at him on the field well ahead of the draft.