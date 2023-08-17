Dalvin Cook going back to No. 33 with Jets

Dalvin Cook is joining a new team for the 2023 season, but he’ll be going back to an old uniform number.

The running back wore No. 33 for his first five seasons with the Vikings before switching to No. 4 for the 2023 season. The Vikings released Cook this offseason, however, and he will be going back to his old digits now that he’s signed with the Jets.

Cook’s agent Zac Hiller said that Cook will return to No. 33 in the green and white of his new club.

It will be some time before the Jets or anyone else gets to see Cook on the field in that uniform, however. Cook is not expected to practice until next week as he has a baby due in the coming days and he will be attending to family duties before getting to work with his new team.