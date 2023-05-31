Dalvin Cook resolution could be coming by end of week

The Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have had an unsettled situation, to say the least, throughout the 2023 offseason. It has seemed at times inevitable that the Vikings will part ways with Cook. The only remaining questions have been when, and how.

A trade remains very possible, and it could happen by the end of the week, once June 1 comes and goes and the Vikings can split the $6.2 cap acceleration over two years, $3.1 million in 2023 and $3.1 million in 2024.

Cook has a base salary of $10.4 million in 2023. The question becomes whether someone else will take on the full salary -- and if so whether the next team will want to restructure the deal, converting most of the salary into a signing bonus that would be spread over the remaining three years of the deal, and possibly beyond, through voidable years.

One team to watch continues to be the Dolphins. However, if another team is willing to take on the full salary and the Dolphins aren’t, another team could end up doing the deal.