Damar Hamlin is making continued progress, remains in critical condition

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, the team said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the Bills’ statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”

Hamlin has been at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night, when he collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game against the Bengals.

The NFL will honor Hamlin and the medical professionals who saved his life at all 16 games this weekend.