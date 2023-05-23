 Skip navigation
Damar Hamlin on the Bills’ practice field today, participating in individual drills

  
Published May 23, 2023 11:28 AM

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to work toward continuing his NFL career, after his heart stopped on the field during a game last season.

Hamlin was on the Bills’ practice field participating in individual drills during today’s Organized Team Activities.

Like other players recovering from injuries, Hamlin was not wearing a helmet and was not a full participant, but videos from reporters on the scene showed him hitting a sled and working on covering receivers , with no apparent limitations.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has said Hamlin has been fully cleared , so while the Bills are easing Hamlin into offseason work, from all indications they’re confident that he’ll be ready for full-contact practices and ready for games when the season starts.