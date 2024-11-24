 Skip navigation
Dameon Pierce’s 80-yard kickoff return sets up first-play touchdown for Texans

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:12 PM

Well, that was easy.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce took the opening kickoff, and when no one brought him down in a pile of bodies, he cut it rigth and found nothing but room. He went 80 yards before Titans cornerback Justin Hardee saved the touchdown, if only briefly.

Tight end Cade Stover caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud on the first play from scrimmage.

Only 18 seconds into the game, the Texans lead 7-0.

Houston is trying to move to 8-4, while Tennessee is trying to win for only the third time this season.