Dan Campbell: David Montgomery’s “a huge part of us,” excited he’s back

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week that he expects to have running back David Montgomery back in the lineup for the team’s first playoff game and nothing changed on that front over the weekend.

Montgomery missed the final three games of the season with a knee injury that was initially thought to end his season. Other medical opinions changed that outlook and Montgomery remains on track to play against the Commanders this week.

“He’s a huge part of us,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “And to me, he’s a bell cow. He’s a tone-setter. He’s a catalyst. There’s a place for him here, so there will be a place for him in this game. It’s going to be good to get him back.”

Jahmyr Gibbs showed he’s more than capable of carrying the load in the backfield while Montgomery was out of action, but having more options on offense isn’t something the Lions are going to turn down as they try to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.