 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: David Montgomery’s “a huge part of us,” excited he’s back

  
Published January 13, 2025 02:23 PM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week that he expects to have running back David Montgomery back in the lineup for the team’s first playoff game and nothing changed on that front over the weekend.

Montgomery missed the final three games of the season with a knee injury that was initially thought to end his season. Other medical opinions changed that outlook and Montgomery remains on track to play against the Commanders this week.

“He’s a huge part of us,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “And to me, he’s a bell cow. He’s a tone-setter. He’s a catalyst. There’s a place for him here, so there will be a place for him in this game. It’s going to be good to get him back.”

Jahmyr Gibbs showed he’s more than capable of carrying the load in the backfield while Montgomery was out of action, but having more options on offense isn’t something the Lions are going to turn down as they try to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.