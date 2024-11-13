Dan Campbell feels better about Taylor Decker playing this week

The Lions played without left tackle Taylor Decker last Sunday, but things appear to be trending in the right direction for this weekend.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a Wednesday press conference that Decker remains in the questionable category due to a shoulder injury. Campbell said that he is feeling better about his chances of playing than he did earlier in the week, however.

“I think he’s gonna be able to make it,” Campbell said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

Dan Skipper started in place of Decker in their win over the Texans.

Tight end Sam LaPorta hurt his shoulder in that game. Campbell said LaPorta didn’t practice on Wednesday and remains day-to-day heading into the weekend.