 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell feels better about Taylor Decker playing this week

  
Published November 13, 2024 02:12 PM

The Lions played without left tackle Taylor Decker last Sunday, but things appear to be trending in the right direction for this weekend.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a Wednesday press conference that Decker remains in the questionable category due to a shoulder injury. Campbell said that he is feeling better about his chances of playing than he did earlier in the week, however.

“I think he’s gonna be able to make it,” Campbell said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

Dan Skipper started in place of Decker in their win over the Texans.

Tight end Sam LaPorta hurt his shoulder in that game. Campbell said LaPorta didn’t practice on Wednesday and remains day-to-day heading into the weekend.