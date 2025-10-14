Dan Campbell: I take full responsibility for penalty on trick play Sunday night

The Lions appeared to score a touchdown on a trick play to open Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs, but running back David Montgomery’s touchdown pass to quarterback Jared Goff was taken off the board due to an illegal motion penalty.

Goff initially lined up under center and then motioned to the left sideline before a direct snap to Montgomery. Montgomery hit him with the pass, but the flag was thrown because league rules say Goff required to stop and reset himself before the snap when he begins the play under center.

At a Tuesday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he was told the play was legal as designed. He declined to delve into that angle, but said he took full blame for the play running afoul of the rules.

“I don’t even want to talk about it,” Campbell said. “I don’t. I’m sorry. It’s a real sore spot. I told the team I take full responsibility for that. I do. The players did exactly what we told them to do. Goff did exactly what we told him to do. David did, too. And I’ll take that. You’ve got to make it very clear on where you are, and I did not do that. I told them I take responsibility for that.”

It’s not the first time that Campbell’s Lions have seen a trick play go south due to an officiating technicality and one imagines that they’ll try to be a bit clearer about all the rules before going back into their bag of tricks.