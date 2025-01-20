 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Lions had a “bizarre, freakish year” for defensive injuries

  
Published January 20, 2025 11:40 AM

The Lions’ defense suffered a staggering number of injuries during the 2024 season, up to and including in their loss to the Commanders on Saturday, and head coach Dan Campbell isn’t sure there was anything they could have done about it.

Campbell said the Lions felt like they had good defensive depth and good training methods, and yet week after week more players on their defense went down, with starters often getting hurt only to have their backups also get hurt.

“In hindsight, looking at this after what just happened, it’s like, Man, can we have enough defensive depth? Is that possible? Because we were loaded. You don’t think about losing ones and twos in every group. But you only have 53 spots,” he said. “This is one of those bizarre, freakish years. We did the same thing a year ago and were pretty healthy, and then this year, it was one of those years. But Brad and I will get into that over the next two weeks, we’ll really deep dive our roster: Where do we think we can get better? Because ultimately that’s what we want to do. We want to bring in more competition.”

For much of the 2024 season, the Lions were the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but as injuries took a toll on their defense, the team began to falter, and in the playoff loss their defense couldn’t make stops after the Lions’ offense repeatedly turned the ball over. Next year the Lions hope to get better luck with their health on defense — and an offense that plays better in the biggest games of the season.