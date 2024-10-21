 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: No concern about David Montgomery’s knee after brief Sunday exit

  
Published October 21, 2024 03:40 PM

During Sunday’s win over the Vikings, Lions running back David Montgomery had to exit the contest in the first half due to a knee injury.

But Montgomery was able to come back in during the second half and contribute to the victory.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Dan Campbell said that there’s no long-term concern with Montgomery’s knee and he should be fine going forward.

He’s good,” Campbell said. “Obviously, he had pain. And he knows it’s in that area around the knee. And it’s kind of in the back. So you’re trying to figure it out and it’s painful. And once we got him off, tested it, looked at it, he started feeling better.

“But he got kneed in the back of the knee. So, just kind of the meaty part. So it was more like a bruise or contusion, which is great. He bounced back. He’ll be good. Nothing should come from this. We’re thankful for that. I know he is, too.”

Montgomery finished the contest with nine carries for 31 yards along with three catches for 39 yards.

He’s rushed for 382 yards with six touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 133 yards this season.