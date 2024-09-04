 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesreceivers_240904.jpg
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
nbc_pft_ravensafcchamp_240904.jpg
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
nbc_pft_roquonsmith_240904.jpg
How Ravens will hold up without Macdonald as DC

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesreceivers_240904.jpg
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
nbc_pft_ravensafcchamp_240904.jpg
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
nbc_pft_roquonsmith_240904.jpg
How Ravens will hold up without Macdonald as DC

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: There’s a chance D.J. Reader plays this week

  
Published September 4, 2024 08:36 AM

The Lions aren’t ready to make a call on defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s status for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Reader spent most of the summer on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his quad while playing for the Bengals last season, but he was activated ahead of last week’s cut to 53 players. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that the team’s plan was to ramp Reader up this week and that he’s been handling a full workload for the first time since signing with the team this spring.

Campbell said that’s been positive, but stopped well short of saying Reader is a good bet to take the field.

“There’s still a chance,” Campbell said. “I’ll know more probably after tomorrow than I do right now. He’s doing well.”

The Lions will release their first injury report of the season on Wednesday and they’ll issue injury designations for Week One on Friday.