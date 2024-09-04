Dan Campbell: There’s a chance D.J. Reader plays this week

The Lions aren’t ready to make a call on defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s status for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Reader spent most of the summer on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his quad while playing for the Bengals last season, but he was activated ahead of last week’s cut to 53 players. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at a press conference that the team’s plan was to ramp Reader up this week and that he’s been handling a full workload for the first time since signing with the team this spring.

Campbell said that’s been positive, but stopped well short of saying Reader is a good bet to take the field.

“There’s still a chance,” Campbell said. “I’ll know more probably after tomorrow than I do right now. He’s doing well.”

The Lions will release their first injury report of the season on Wednesday and they’ll issue injury designations for Week One on Friday.