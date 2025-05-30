 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell thinks Lions schedule is “right kind of brutal”

  
Published May 30, 2025 03:12 PM

The Lions won 15 games in 2024 and a repeat in 2025 will take navigating a schedule that is one of the hardest in the league in paper.

Only the Giants have a schedule of opponents with a higher 2024 winning percentage than the one Detroit will play this fall. The gauntlet starts in Green Bay in Week One and that game is one of 11 that they will be playing against teams that were in the postseason last year. Their non-divisional foes include both Super Bowl teams, the Ravens, Rams, and Commanders and they are currently scheduled for seven prime-time or standalone games.

On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he’s a fan of the challenges his team will face. Campbell called the schedule “fricking awesome” because it “builds you for the postseason.”

“It’s awesome, man,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, to me, by the end of the year we ought to be just scarred up. We should be scarred up and ready to go, hardened for battle and ready for the playoffs. And there’ll be nothing easy about it. You still, just to get through our own division is going to be brutal, but it’s the right kind of brutal.”

Time will tell if Campbell is right, but there should be little doubt about the Lions’ battle-readiness once Week 18 is in the books.