Dan Campbell: This is the most confident I’ve seen Jameson Williams

Lions receiver Jameson Williams began to make his mark after returning from his suspension last season, finishing the year with 24 catches for 354 yards with a touchdown.

Then he was a playmaker in the postseason, too, catching six passes for 79 yards with a touchdown. He also had a 42-yard touchdown run in the NFC Championship Game.

As the Lions continue 2024 training camp, Williams appears poised to make a significant impact in his third season.

“[T]his is the most confident that I’ve seen him since he’s been here,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Williams in his Monday press conference. “He came in with the right mindset when we started this offseason and that has not waned one bit. He’s in a good place and he’s taken the coaching, he’s trying to work on it, he’s improving and he’s making plays, so we like where he’s at mentally and emotionally.

“The only thing I would say is he — everybody’s got to keep their head. There’s going to be — the tempers get going and there’s emotion to it and you can feel the energy building, but you’ve still got to be able to keep your head about you and make sure that you’re ready for the next play, that’s all. So, I love the energy we’ve got at practice right now.”

Williams is slated to play in Week 1 for the first time in his career, as he was returning from injury in 2022 and suspended early last year. With comfort in the offense and a full offseason program under his belt, there’s plenty of reason to believe Williams could be in for a big 2024.