Dan Campbell unsure if he’ll continue to call plays for Lions in 2026

After Ben Johnson’s departure to become Bears head coach, the Lions brought John Morton back to the organization to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

But that did not work out, as head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties midway through the season.

Detroit missed the playoffs, finishing 9-8 on the season after losing four of their last six to end the year.

While the Lions still finished No. 4 in points and No. 5 in yards, the totality of the season means there will be some offseason changes coming. Campbell told reporters in his Monday press conference that he’s not sure exactly what he’ll do next year for offensive play-caller, whether it’s keeping the duty himself or passing it off to someone else.

“I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that yet,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, I guess one of the good things if I did do that, you don’t have to worry about somebody else leaving. You don’t have to worry about your play-caller leaving. So that would be one of the perks of it.”

Campbell added he’s “open to anything” when it comes to offensive play-caller.

“I’m going to think through all of that, and there again, I think I really want to do what I feel is best for the team, and that included,” Campbell said. “If I believe that’s what’s best for us, and I feel good about it, then I will [call plays again]. If I just feel like, ‘Ahh, I don’t …’ Then I won’t do it. I won’t do it.”

While Campbell noted he had not yet made any decisions on the coaching staff, he said it’s his top priority as the offseason begins.

“I need to make sure that I feel good about where the guys are at, the positions they’re in, or do we tweak a couple things, move a couple of guys,” he said. “Do we stay pat? Those are the things I got to sort through. That’s the first for me, that’s what I got to get through, and just I got to do some digging here.”

Campbell has now compiled a 48-36-1 record in five seasons as Detroit’s head coach. After winning two NFC North titles in a row, the Lions technically finished the season in fourth place despite sharing a 9-8 record with the Vikings because Minnesota won both head-to-head matchups.