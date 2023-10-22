Dan Campbell: We probably needed blowout loss to Ravens

The Lions were one of the hottest teams in the league heading into Week Seven, but their four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt in Baltimore.

The Ravens jumped out to an early lead and just kept pounding all the way to a 38-6 win. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the Ravens “kicked our ass” and said that “our detail and discipline” was poor throughout the game.

Campbell also said the Lions “probably needed” the loss and explained why he felt that way.

“You don’t want these to happen but when it does, it recenters you, it refocuses you and that’s all I know,” Campbell said. “I don’t want it to happen. Nobody wants it to happen. Nobody likes to look over there and watch them having a great time because they kicked our ass. Nobody thinks that’s fun, but I know that motivates me for next week, it motivates our team. I know you’ll do any and everything you can not to have that feeling again, so that’s all I mean by that.”

The Lions will show what impact the loss had on them when they face the Raiders next Monday night.