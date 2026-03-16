Dan Feeney re-signs with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are bringing back one of their offensive linemen.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that Dan Feeney has re-signed with the club.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Feeney, 31, joined the Buccaneers in September when the club signed him off of Buffalo’s practice squad. He appeared in 12 games with 10 starts for the Buccaneers last season, playing 84 percent of offensive snaps in games played.

A third-round pick in 2017, Feeney has appeared in 132 games with 75 starts for the Chargers, Jets, Bears, Vikings, and Buccaneers.