Dan Fouts will present Don Coryell for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL head coach Don Coryell will get his long-awaited induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. His family has announced that Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts will serve as Coryell’s presenter.

The enshrinement will take place in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Coryell became the Chargers’ head coach in 1978, inheriting Fouts as his quarterback. The two men spent nine seasons together.

In the 121 games under Coryell, Fouts totaled 32,865 passing yards, completed 60.4 percent of his passes and threw 210 touchdowns.

Fouts, who also is a Hall of Fame selector, called Coryell’s children, Mindy Coryell Lewis and Mike Coryell, in February to inform them of their father’s election into the Hall of Fame. Coryell was a finalist seven times before earning induction.

“I’ve waited a long time to tell you this: Your Dad is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Fouts told them over the phone.

Fouts was named to all six of his Pro Bowls under Coryell and became the first quarterback to lead the league in passing yards in four consecutive seasons (1979-82), a record that still stands.

