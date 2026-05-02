Dan Morgan: A long-term contract for Bryce Young is something we’re talking about

The Panthers have picked up quarterback Bryce Young’s fifth-year option, meaning he’s under contract through 2027 and is guaranteed a salary of $25.9 million that year. Now the question facing Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan is how many more years, and how much more money, he wants to commit to Young.

Morgan told Adam Schein of SiriusXM that a long-term contract is being discussed, although Morgan didn’t sound like he’s in a hurry to get a deal done.

“I’m actually signing his fifth-year option today, we’re picking that up. In terms of long-term contract, that’s something that we’re talking about here internally, and we’ll do it at the right time,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the Panthers are pleased with Young’s growth through Year 3.

“Getting back to Bryce, obviously he came into a really rough situation in terms of coaching staff, maybe you could say the talent around him wasn’t great as well,” Morgan said. “So to come in as a rookie and come into a really tough situation where we had a coaching change, a lot of shuffling around the building, so for Coach Canales to come in here and provide stability, for him to be in the system now going on three years in a row, I think you see him just getting better and better every single year. Understanding the offense, he’s such a good processor, and a guy that’s just a pleasure to have around the building every day. As you see him mature, you see him become a better leader every single year. And the operation’s getting faster every year. So we really feel like the arrow is up with Bryce.”

With two more years on Young’s current deal, the Panthers don’t need to rush to get a long-term contract done. They’re pleased with his progress to this point, but they may want to see more from him before they’re willing to pay him like a franchise quarterback on his second contract.