Dan Morgan set Brian Burns’ trade in motion by asking Joe Schoen of his interest

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Morgan set Brian Burns’ trade in motion by asking Joe Schoen of his interest

  
Published July 2, 2024 04:01 PM

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will premiere tonight, and the Giants’ trade for Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is one of the behind-the-scenes segments.

It began during the Senior Bowl with Giants General Manager Joe Schoen asking Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan if Carolina had interest in trading for the No. 6 overall pick. Morgan declined.

“If I’m going anywhere, it’s going back,” Morgan told Schoen.

Morgan, though, let Schoen know that Burns was available.

“You want to give us two ones for Burns?” Morgan asked.

Schoen seemed intrigued, replying with an “Ooh!”

“No. I mean, yes, but. . . .,” Schoen added.

The haggling then commenced.

“Or a one and something,” Morgan said.

“OK,” Schoen replied. “You’re headed in the right direction.”

The Giants ended up trading 2024 second- and fifth-round selections (Nos. 39 and 141 overall, respectively) and a 2025 conditional fifth-rounder to the Panthers for Burns and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 166) a month later. Keeping their first-round draft pick, the Giants drafted receiver Malik Nabers.

They signed Burns, who the Panthers had franchise tagged, to a five-year, $150 million contract.

Burns, 26, leaves Carolina after five seasons, 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, 59 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles. He joins Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence as stars on the Giants defense.