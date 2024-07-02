Dan Morgan set Brian Burns’ trade in motion by asking Joe Schoen of his interest

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will premiere tonight, and the Giants’ trade for Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is one of the behind-the-scenes segments.

It began during the Senior Bowl with Giants General Manager Joe Schoen asking Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan if Carolina had interest in trading for the No. 6 overall pick. Morgan declined.

“If I’m going anywhere, it’s going back,” Morgan told Schoen.

Morgan, though, let Schoen know that Burns was available.

“You want to give us two ones for Burns?” Morgan asked.

Schoen seemed intrigued, replying with an “Ooh!”

“No. I mean, yes, but. . . .,” Schoen added.

The haggling then commenced.

“Or a one and something,” Morgan said.

“OK,” Schoen replied. “You’re headed in the right direction.”

The Giants ended up trading 2024 second- and fifth-round selections (Nos. 39 and 141 overall, respectively) and a 2025 conditional fifth-rounder to the Panthers for Burns and a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 166) a month later. Keeping their first-round draft pick, the Giants drafted receiver Malik Nabers.

They signed Burns, who the Panthers had franchise tagged, to a five-year, $150 million contract.

Burns, 26, leaves Carolina after five seasons, 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, 59 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles. He joins Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence as stars on the Giants defense.