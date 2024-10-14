Dan Quinn confirms Jonathan Allen out for season with torn pec

Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is indeed out for the rest of 2024.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn confirmed in his Monday news conference that Allen suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

“Jon has a pec tear and it’s a big blow for us,” Quinn said. “Jon Allen’s, honestly, been a staple player here — his play style, the attitude. We’re really bummed for him as the man and the ball player. We’ll certainly miss him this season and he should likely get surgery in the days ahead.”

Allen, 29, had been on the field for 62 percent of the Commanders’ defensive snaps so far this season. He recorded 15 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.

Quinn said it won’t be one player that replaces Allen and his production in the lineup.

“For sure it’ll be a multitude of people in roles and how we feature guys to do that, because Jon’s rare. He’s got unique skills and talent,” Quinn said. “It’s not just plug-and-play. The good news is that we’ve got a big, deep crew and we’ll feature all of them a little bit differently in finding the ways that we can do that. But, we’ll certainly miss Jon — the strength, and the attitude that he brings inside.”

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Allen has totaled 41.0 sacks in his 107 career games for Washington. A two-time Pro Bowler, he recorded 5.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits last season.