nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Dan Quinn confirms Marshon Lattimore’s torn ACL, Luke McCaffrey’s broken collarbone

  
Published November 3, 2025 04:02 PM

Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed what was reported earlier Monday: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out for the season with a torn ACL, and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey will miss significant time with a broken collarbone.

Both players had MRIs on Monday.

Lattimore and McCaffrey will land on injured reserve, joining running back Austin Ekeler (torn Achilles tendon), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin) and defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. (torn quadriceps muscle) and Dorance Armstrong (torn ACL) among others.

McCaffrey was injured on the opening kickoff.

The Commanders already were thin at the position with No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin having missed his fifth game on Sunday after aggravating his quad injury in Week 8.

McCaffrey has 11 touches for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and his 29.6-yard average on 58 kickoff returns ranks third in the NFL.

Lattimore played only two regular-season games with the Commanders last season after a trade from New Orleans. He has not played a full season since his second season of 2018 when he played all 16 games.

He finishes this season with 27 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups.