Dan Quinn confirms Marshon Lattimore’s torn ACL, Luke McCaffrey’s broken collarbone

Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed what was reported earlier Monday: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out for the season with a torn ACL, and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey will miss significant time with a broken collarbone.

Both players had MRIs on Monday.

Lattimore and McCaffrey will land on injured reserve, joining running back Austin Ekeler (torn Achilles tendon), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin) and defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. (torn quadriceps muscle) and Dorance Armstrong (torn ACL) among others.

McCaffrey was injured on the opening kickoff.

The Commanders already were thin at the position with No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin having missed his fifth game on Sunday after aggravating his quad injury in Week 8.

McCaffrey has 11 touches for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and his 29.6-yard average on 58 kickoff returns ranks third in the NFL.

Lattimore played only two regular-season games with the Commanders last season after a trade from New Orleans. He has not played a full season since his second season of 2018 when he played all 16 games.

He finishes this season with 27 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups.